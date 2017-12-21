Police give timeline of events on deadly officer-involved shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department says an investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that killed a man Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Robert Edwards was shot by officers after they say he refused orders to drop a weapon.

Authorities later discovered the weapon Edwards was holding was a pellet gun that closely resembled a firearm.

Miami Township Police Department Chief Ron Hess says someone dialed 911, just after midnight, concerned Edwards was going to commit suicide.

Officers James McCarty and Shawn Todd arrived ten minutes later.

“Todd remained at the rear of the mobile home, mccarty knocked on the door and encountered Edwards,” Hess said. “Officer McCarty, during this encounter, discharged his department-issued firearm.”

Hess said Todd began CPR on Edwards while other officers worked with the defibrillator.

Hess said the department is conducting its own internal investigation, as is the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The Bureau will determine if any criminal charges should be filed and report its findings to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office. It can then go onto a grand jury.

Hess couldn’t say how long those investigations might take.

McCarty and Todd, have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The officer’s place on the force could depends on the outcome of the investigations and fitness for duty evaluations.

“This event was tragic,” Hess said. “Tragic for Mr Edwards, tragic for his family, his friends, and for these officers.”

Family and friends of Edwards are grieving over the death and tell 2 NEWS the incident should have been handled differently.

