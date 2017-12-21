Santa visits babies in NICU at Kettering Medical Center

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Some babies in the Miami Valley got an extra special visit from a visitor.

Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to the Kettering Medical Center to visit babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Mother and Baby Unit.

Babies and families took pictures with Santa and the hospital said the NICU staff will put the pictures in a scrapbook for each family.

Hospital volunteers said they sewed stockings for the babies and they hope it makes each family’s visit during Christmas special.

 

(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s