Santa visits babies in NICU at Kettering Medical Center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Some babies in the Miami Valley got an extra special visit from a visitor.

Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to the Kettering Medical Center to visit babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Mother and Baby Unit.

Babies and families took pictures with Santa and the hospital said the NICU staff will put the pictures in a scrapbook for each family.

Hospital volunteers said they sewed stockings for the babies and they hope it makes each family’s visit during Christmas special.

