‘Secret Santa’ asks Miami County deputies to spread cheer

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff said Thursday a “Secret Santa” has dropped off Christmas cards containing cash for the third year in a row.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said an unknown person dropped off 10 cards, each containing a twenty dollar bill, and asked that deputies hand them out to those in need over the Christmas season.

Deputies will make sure the cards and money will be distributed as requested over the next few days, according to the Sheriff.

