Strike notice filed by RTA union, buses could stop Jan 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing drivers and mechanics for the Greater Dayton Regional Transportation Authority have filed a notice to strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Union filed the requisite paperwork Thursday with the Ohio Employment Relations Board Wednesday. The documents are stamped received at 4:42 pm.

2 NEWS contacted ATU President Glenn Salyer who said the union has no comment at this time and they are working to get the members together for a meeting sometime this weekend.

RTA and the ATU have been negotiating over health care but have not reached an agreement. RTA says the only item in dispute is health care and that is the only item that can be negotiated.

The RTA also said Thursday that an offer to reduce health care costs from 15 percent to 10 percent has been made but the union is seeking further concessions.

READ MORE: RTA and ATU union contracts expire December 31st, strike looms

The RTA sent a written response to the notice:

“On the morning of December 20th we received confirmation that ATU Local 1385 agreed to meet with a state mediator on January 23rd in regard to our current dispute. That afternoon we received formal notice of the local’s intent to strike at 12:01 AM on January 1st. We continue to seek a reasonable resolution to the dispute and/or commitment from the local to continue with mediation of the issue without a work stoppage. The final decision to strike of course rests solely with Local 1385. In the interim, our organization is preparing for either outcome.” Mark Donaghy, CEO

The union said it did not want to strike but was prepared to do so if an agreement was not reached by December 31, the date the current contract expires.

The two side met December 18 but no agreement was reached and no date has been set to meet again.

2 NEWS spoke with a union rep over the phone Monday night about the meeting, who say negotiation talks mainly centered around one issue–health insurance costs. That’s because in January, the RTA and the union reached a 3-year contract, but as part of their contract, they re-negotiate their health insurance costs each year.

RTA buses were parking in January when negotiations broke down over the current contract. Union members were on strike for four days.

READ MORE: No deal reached between RTA and Transit Union, strike is on

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as we learn it.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news