Suspect arrested, Amber Alert canceled after baby found safe

By Published: Updated:

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — A baby girl has been found safe at an apartment in southwest Houston, two days after her mother was found stabbed to death.

The Amber alert for 6-week-old Shamali Flores has been canceled, Houston police said Thursday in a tweet. She “appears unharmed and is being checked at an area hospital as a precaution.” The agency also said a suspect has been arrested, but it did not immediately release a name.

Carolina Miranda Flores, Shamali’s mother, was stabbed to death in Houston. (Houston Police Department)

Officers found Shamali’s mother’s body in her north Houston apartment Tuesday around noon. Police identified the mother as 33-year-old Carolina Flores. KPRC reports Flores has two other children, ages 7 and 17, and was also taking care of a teenage niece and nephew.

Police had initially believed the infant girl was with her father, Marcos Mariano Palacios. However, they found him late Tuesday in San Antonio, and he said he was not involved in the murder. Authorities say Palacios is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the woman’s death. Originally, authorities released the child’s father’s name as Thomas Bernardez, but that was determined to be an alias.

On Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said someone who knew the family may have taken the baby and was pretending to be its mother. Acevedo did not say who that person might be.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s