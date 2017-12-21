Trump urges House to pass spending bill ‘TODAY’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on House Republicans to pass a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday that “House Democrats want a SHUTDOWN for the holidays in order to distract from the very popular, just passed, Tax Cuts.”

Trump continues, writing “House Republicans, don’t let this happen. Pass the C.R. TODAY and keep our Government OPEN!”

House Republicans early Thursday unveiled a new, stripped-down spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and allow quarreling lawmakers to punt most of their unfinished business into the new year.

GOP leaders are scrambling to rally some frustrated Republicans behind the measure, particularly defense hawks who had hoped to enact record budget increases for the Pentagon this year.

