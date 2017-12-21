WATCH: Local students spreading holiday cheer at nursing home

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local elementary students were spreading Christmas cheer Thursday at a nursing home.

The C.F. Holiday Elementary School students sang Christmas carols at the Walnut Creek Nursing home.

In the video, the students filled the room and sang Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to the nursing home residents and staff.

After they performed the song, the students passed out Christmas cards to the residents just in time for the holidays.

The video was courtesy of the West Carrollton City Schools.

