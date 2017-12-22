18-year-old gets 41 years for shooting of 2 young girls

CLEVELAND (AP) — An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for seriously injuring a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland last year.

The defendant was 17 at the time of the October 2016 shooting. He admitted firing the rounds that wounded the girls and said at Thursday’s sentencing that he deserved to be punished.

Prosecutors say he and two other teenagers were targeting members of a rival gang. Police say the 3-year-old was shot in the head as she sat on her mother’s lap outside a home, and the 9-year-old was shot in the back.

Family members say the younger girl continues to be treated for her injuries. She now uses a wheelchair and has to wear a special helmet to protect her head.

