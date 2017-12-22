Benzinger leads Wright State over Georgia Tech 85-81

ATLANTA (AP) — Grant Benzinger scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as Wright State rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win 85-81 at Georgia Tech on Friday night.

The Raiders trailed 40-31 at halftime after Tech shot 57.1 percent, but the visitors uncorked a 35-15 run to start the second half in what looked like a different game.

Wright State entered the contest shooting 30.8 percent from beyond the arc, and made just 3-of-11 in the first half, yet hit its first three 3-pointers of the second, and 6-of-9 overall , including Cole Gentry’s shot for a 55-53 lead with 12:04 left.

The Raiders stretched the lead to 66-55 on three free throws by Benzinger with 9:15 remaining.

Tech rallied to take a 77-75 lead on a layup by Ben Lammers with 2:32 left, but Benzinger’s third 3-pointer, with 2:12 to go, gave the Raiders a 78-77 lead that they held.