Brigid’s Path facing costly repairs as they wait for their first newborns

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A newborn addiction treatment center in Kettering needs help, with Christmas right around the corner.

Exterior piping is damaged below Brigid’s Path and they’ve been forced to dig down and find a solution.

The front door is closed, but the fight to help newborns born addicted to drugs will never end for Brigid’s Path. They remain open.

“They are digging up all of the original lines. We discovered that the original lines were kind of unusual. This building was Capital Cleaners at one point,” said Lea Gauthier, the Operations Director at Brigid’s Path.

Brigid’s Path did replace all internal plumbing lines when they renovated.

Gauthier says she knows the team that’s working on the problem and says the problem is personal for everyone.

“I know they are doing their best. I can see it in their face too. That they are worried. Everyone wants this to work out in the best way possible,” said Gauthier.

There’s definitely damage, Brigid’s Path just doesn’t know how far back it really goes.

The more they have to dig. The more it will cost.

“I wish I had a number. They can’t give me a number tell the find out the extent of the damage. It could be tens of thousands. It could be single thousands,” said Gauthier.

Brigid’s Path relies largely on donors and grants. Any repairs will take away money from the tiniest victims of addiction.

“We will do what we can. We will make cuts where we can. To make this happen. It has to happen. This isn’t an optional renovation or expense. We have to make it happen and we’ll do it,” said Gauthier.

Visit Brigid’s Path website to donate.

