City looks to help maintain Fifth Third Field

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton is looking to put money towards maintaining Fifth Third Field.

The baseball field and facility is making its way to 19 years of hosting games and events and wants money to cover the “wear and tear” from over the years.

The city is seeking $3.7 million to help the facility as the estimated cost of the project is $14.1 million.

In an application submitted to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC), representatives from the city of Dayton said that a facility assessment study had been conducted by Construction Process Solutions in December of last year, according to the report at the Dayton Business Journal.

According to the submitted application, renovations are needed for “seating, boilers, concrete, roof, HVAC units, lighting, sound system, and many ballpark features that have outlived or will soon reach its useful life expectancy.”

The application said that the Dayton Dragons baseball team, which calls Fifth Third Field home, has “invested over $11.4 million in capital improvements and over $2.7 million in facility maintenance” since the park first opened in 2000. The total investment by the Dragons is over $21.7 million.

