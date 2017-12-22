Garage burns on Maryland Ave in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were busy with flames at a vacant property Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Keifer Street around 3:30 Friday morning

The garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Investigators on the scene say the fire is considered suspicious.

