Gov. Kasich signs bill banning Down Syndrome abortions

FILE: Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich has signed a bill banning abortions on an unborn child that has or may have Down Syndrome.

Kasich signed House Bill 214 Friday which “Prohibits a person from performing, inducing, or attempting to perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman who is seeking the abortion because an unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome.”

The measure was voted out of both chambers in recent weeks, and in both cases, the bills were fast-tracked through the committees in opposing chambers.

The bill passed virtually along party lines earlier this month on the Senate floor.

The House Bill is the identical twin to a Senate bill put forward by Senator Frank LaRose.

