Holiday Salad from The Spicy Olive

Festive Raspberry Spinach Salad

Makes 8

Ingredients:

1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Cascadian Wild Raspberry white balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Arbequina olive oil

8 cups spinach, rinsed, stemmed and torn into pieces

¾ cup macademia nuts, coarsely chopped and toasted

1 cup fresh red raspberries

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup feta cheese

To prepare dressing, place raspberry balsamic in a bowl. Add oil in a thin stream, whisking to combine and thicken. Toss spinach, ½ of nuts, ½ of raspberries and ½ of kiwis with dressing on a platter or in a flat salad bowl. Top with remaining nuts, raspberries and kiwis and feta cheese. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Can be made with strawberries and The Spicy Olive’s Strawberry balsamic vinegar.