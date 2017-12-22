Holiday Salad from The Spicy Olive

Festive Raspberry Spinach Salad
Makes 8
Ingredients:
1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Cascadian Wild Raspberry white balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Arbequina olive oil
8 cups spinach, rinsed, stemmed and torn into pieces
¾ cup macademia nuts, coarsely chopped and toasted
1 cup fresh red raspberries
3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup feta cheese
To prepare dressing, place raspberry balsamic in a bowl. Add oil in a thin stream, whisking to combine and thicken. Toss spinach, ½ of nuts, ½ of raspberries and ½ of kiwis with dressing on a platter or in a flat salad bowl. Top with remaining nuts, raspberries and kiwis and feta cheese. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Can be made with strawberries and The Spicy Olive’s Strawberry balsamic vinegar.

