Last minute holiday deals

(NBC NEWS) – Today is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year, both in-store and online combined. It’s bigger than Black Friday.

Jo Ling Kent is working for all the last minute shoppers with all the great deals on the internet and in stores.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.