KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business is spreading some cheer this holiday season.

The Shopping Bag handed over more than $8,000 worth of toys to give to the For Love Of Children, FLOC, Friday.

Organizers say when they heard about the FLOC running low on toys, they stepped up to volunteer.

The FLOC Christmas Program has been serving kids in the Dayton area for almost 30 years.