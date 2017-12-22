Miami Co. deputies issuing Christmas cheer and cash

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rather than issue traffic tickets, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office decided to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Friday’s street assignment was a little different for Miami County Deputy Joseph Martin. He’s on patrol, spreading Christmas cheer… rather than Christmas citations.

Thanks to the generosity of an unknown “Secret Santa”, the sheriff’s office in Miami County passed out Christmas cards full of $20 in cash.

For the third year in a row an unknown person dropped the cards off at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with a request for deputies to hand them out to those in need.

Jennifer Schmidt was on lucky recipient.

“That is wonderful, that is so nice,” Schmidt said. “The kids are going to love it, my daughter is going to love it.”

Another recipient, Heather Gearhart said: “That’s really nice! I really am going to appreciate it… It will help a ton.”

Deputy Martin passed out three cards in Troy, this afternoon.

“A lot of us try to find somebody who’s having a bad day, car’s broken down, a whole bunch of kids they’re dealing with to go see Santa. It could be anything,” Martin said.

The Sheriff’s Office had a total of ten Christmas cards to give out, throughout the county, this holiday season.

