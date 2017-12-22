Minnesota police investigate armed kidnapping

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people involved in an alleged kidnapping in Minnetonka.

The Minnetonka Police Department says witnesses saw Jahon Douglas kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Smith, at gunpoint at about 4 p.m. Thursday. It happened in an industrial area just northwest of where Highways 212 and 62 come together.

Witnesses said Douglas fled the scene in a gray or silver Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle has a rear spoiler and one broken headlight. Authorities did not immediately have license plate information or the ages and hometowns of the two people.

Police say the gun used in the kidnapping has not been recovered so it’s likely Douglas is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Minnetonka Police Department at 952-939-8500.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.