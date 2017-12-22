Oakwood police chase ends, suspect fled on foot then tased

Photo provided by the Oakwood Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A suspect was taken into custody Friday after he sent police on a pursuit chase.

According to Oakwood Police, police officers were about to conduct a traffic stop and then they figured out that the car was stolen after they checked the license plates.

The suspect then drove off and police started chasing him until the chase came to dead end of Plainfield Road near Walnut Grove Country Club in Dayton.

Police said then the suspect got out of the car and ran from the scene but police caught up with him, tased him and then took him into custody.

Police now have identified the suspect as 39-year-old David Montgomery Jr. and is facing these charges:

  • Failure to comply
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Obstructing official business
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possessing a drug abuse instrument

