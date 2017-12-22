Piqua Police Department recovers stolen packages

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department is helping people find their missing gifts after receiving reports of stolen packages.

Police officers did make an arrest in connection to the stolen packages, and after recovering dozens of items, they now want to help get them back to their owners.

According to police, 39-year-old Ricky Cross is being held in the Miami County Jail on several charges in connection to the theft of dozens of packages from people’s porches.

Among the items stolen, according to police, a jacket and pair of shorts worth nearly $140 that Sue Peltier purchased for her son.

“We feel very violated,” Peltier said. “It really kind of upset me.”

According to authorities, Cross focused on Peltier’s neighborhood, the Historic Caldwell District, and took dozens of packages. Investigators have connected him to six reported cases so far.

“26 years living here, we’ve never had anything stolen off the porch,” Peltier said. “And you’d like to feel that we live in an area that we don’t have to worry about that kind of thing.”

“Thursday afternoon, we got a call from a citizen that noticed someone going up on a porch, taking a package, stepping off the porch, opening it up and then discarding it,” explained Bruce Jamison, Piqua police chief.

Officers found Cross in the neighborhood after getting that call, Jamison said. They followed him and saw him take another package from a different stoop, he added.

Police in Piqua have seen several package thefts this season, which is more than usual, Jamison said.

“Now we have to adjust our patrol tactics and be watching for things like this gentleman just wandering down the street that seems to be doing nothing but looking on people’s porches,” he said.

As for Sue Peltier, she said one of her packages has been found by police. She’s now considering having packages delivered differently.

“I may watch the schedule of the delivery and may change it to a time when I know I’ll be home,” she said. “And possibly get a camera.”

Cross has also been charged in connection to theft at a local Walmart, Jamison said.

If you think you may have had a package stolen, you’re asked to call the Piqua Police Department.

The police department recovered the stolen items pictured in the photo gallery below.

Photo from the Piqua Police Department Photo from the Piqua Police Department Photo from the Piqua Police Department Photo from the Piqua Police Department Photo from the Piqua Police Department

If you have any questions or like to make a report about the stolen items, contact the Piqua Police Department at (937) 778-2027.

