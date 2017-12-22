Police: Man caused apartment explosion in attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man tried to kill himself by cutting a gas line to blow up his Manhattan apartment.

WNBC-TV reports crews responded to a small explosion on the Upper West Side around 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say firefighters quickly contained the blaze that was sparked by the explosion before the home was seriously damaged.

Authorities say the 52-year-old man who caused the explosion was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the man’s family wasn’t home during the explosion.

Police say the man is emotionally disturbed. It’s unclear why he tried to kill himself.

No charges have been filed. Police say they are interviewing the man, whose name was not released.

