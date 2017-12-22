Police search for bank robbery suspect

(Photo provided by West Chester Police Dept.)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in West Chester say a man walked into a bank and robbed it Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:30 am Friday at the U.S. Bank in the 7700 block of Tyler’s Place Boulevard.

Police say a white male entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police are working with law enforcement agencies in the area to identify the man in the photos.

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at 937-759-7270 or 937-777-2231.

