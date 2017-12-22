Sheriff’s deputies host Christmas party for local kids

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Children up in Harrison Township got a very special Christmas surprise, Friday afternoon – thanks to some deputies at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies treated the kids to a holiday party, this year. They say it’s their way of giving back to a community they spend so much time in, when they’re on the job.

The kids ate cupcakes, cookies, and juice; and got their choice of dozens of presents under a decked out Christmas tree.

Santa Claus, himself, even stopped by for a visit and to take photos with the kids.

“It’s real nice because some people don’t get much for Christmas,” resident DeWanda Taylor said.

“It’s really hard out here so it’s better to give than to receive – it’s a blessing that you guys did this and I thank you guys for it.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies David Posma and Daniel Casey are the masterminds behind the event.

They teamed up with Toys For Tots and the Police Athletic League to make it happen. The group donated more than one hundred presents which Posma and Casey wrapped, themselves.

“It was crazy. It was about 190 gifts, we did it at our district,” Posma said. “We would take calls and we would go back in our downtime and wrap gifts them come out and take more calls. But it was a fun experience, doing it with my partner.”

A local church also pitched in to donate snacks and juice.

While the Harrison Township Fire Departments even chipped in and bought some Christmas hams for the families.

“We have some parents down here we’ve noticed they haven’t been able to give gifts to their kids so we decided to take it upon ourselves, along with everybody else to get the gifts for these kids,” Casey said.

“Hopefully they have a good Christmas, as well.”

This is the first year they’ve done the event. They say it started out small but in the end more than 130 kids signed up for the party.

