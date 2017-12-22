Thieves steal $4K in Christmas gifts from Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Someone broke into a Dayton garage and made off with $4000 in Christmas presents, according to a police report.

A police report says two men broke into an unattached garage Thursday morning. Two men were seen on security video walking in an alley in the 1800 block of Tuttle Avenue carrying backpacks.

Officers say in the report that the two men used a city trash can to get over a 6-foot fence and used a lug wrench to pry open doors to get into the garage.

The two men were seen on video leaving with garbage bags filled with the items that the victim says were intended to be gifts.

The thieves made off with cash, six pairs of Air Jordan shoes and three tablet computers, according to the report.

The victim told police the garage area is carpeted and served as a den for the family who lives there.

The only description of the suspects is that both men were dressed in black and were wearing masks.

The incident is still under investigation.

