Three-year-old Ohio girl loses battle with cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little girl from Youngstown lost her battle with cancer on Thursday night.

Karisma Johnson said her 3-year-old daughter, Miracle Allen, passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Miracle was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at the beginning of the year.

Karisma made sure her daughter’s last weeks were filled with happiness.

Two weeks ago, she planned a fun weekend for Miracle, including an early Christmas party. Several people from Youngstown made the trek to Akron to bring her gifts.

Miracle also met Princess Elsa from Frozen and went to see Disney on Ice in Youngstown.