Traveling for Christmas? You’re not alone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re one of the many people driving this weekend, troopers say there is an increased risk for crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they started seeing more drivers on the roads Thursday trying to avoid the heavy traffic expected Friday.

OSP says you’ll see extra patrols on the roads to help protect drivers and they will be cracking down on seatbelt violations.

But troopers are also asking drivers to do their part to help keep the roads safe like having a designated driver if you’re drinking and getting enough rest.

“Don’t push it,” said Sergeant Chris Colbert from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Just plan ahead and don’t push it because getting there late is better than not getting there at all,” Colbert said.

Troopers offered several tips to be sure you are prepared and safe while traveling:

Fill up on gasoline to avoid being stranded

Keep your mobile phone charged in case of an emergency

Pack a bag with food, water and blankets in case you do get stuck

Allow extra space between cars and extra time for travel

Check out the roadways right now on Ohio Department of Transportation cameras.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.