Vacant building catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant building caught fire just Thursday night in Dayton.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Huffman Avenue just before midnight.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a former church.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

