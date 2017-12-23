Columbus police: Shooter, victims were postal service employees

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Police say one man has died after an early morning shooting at a post office in Dublin.

It happened at 4:25am Saturday at the United States Post Office on the 6400 block of Emerald Parkway. According to Dublin Public Information Officer Lindsay Weisenaur, one man was shot and killed inside the facility. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time, but they have confirmed the victim was an employee of the postal service, as was the suspect. The victim was a supervisor of the suspect. The suspect was under investigation at the post office.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody. Police say there is a second fatal shooting on Bowland Place that is related to the post office shooting. The second victim was also an employee of the postal service. She was an inspector at the post office where the suspect worked.

The United States Postal Service declined to comment on the shooting, directing all questions to law enforcement.

No further details were immediately available.