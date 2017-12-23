Sidney HS senior dies in weather-related crash

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Weather is a factor in a accident in Shelby County.

The crash happened on State Route 29 south of Ft. Loramie Swanders road near Sidney just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a car went left of center and slid into the path of a van.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kacey D. Swiger of Sidney, died at the scene. Swiger was a senior at Sidney High School.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.