Sidney HS senior dies in weather-related crash

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Weather is a factor in a accident in Shelby County.
The crash happened on State Route 29 south of Ft. Loramie Swanders road near Sidney just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office says a car went left of center and slid into the path of a van.
The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kacey D. Swiger of Sidney, died at the scene. Swiger was a senior at Sidney High School.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.