Flyers whip Wagner 79-67

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Wagner 79-67 on Saturday at UD Arena. The Flyers held the lead for 38:07 minutes, to the Seahawks’ 29 seconds of lead time that came in first four minutes of the game.

The Flyers were led by Josh Cunningham who scored 19 points. Fellow starters Darrell Davis and Trey Landers also contributed double figure scoring totals with 17 and 14 respectively.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 43 Wagner 21

· Dayton opened the game on a 14-5 run.

· Darrell Davis had 12 of the team’s 14 points in the first five minutes of the half.

· Dayton went on a 16-0 run to lead by double digits before Wagner answered with a basket put up by Elijah Davis.

· Dayton did not commit a foul until 11 minutes into play.

· Davis led the Flyers with 14 points and six rebounds in the first half.

2nd Half: Dayton 79, Wagner 67

· The Seahawks went on an 8-0 run at the start of the half, but the Flyers still kept their double digit lead.

· Trey Landers added nine points to the Dayton offense this half and made a career-high 10 free throws (in a career-high 12 attempts).

· The Flyers hit back-to-back three-pointers leading up to the 10-minute mark, one from Jordan Davis, and the other from Darrell Davis.

· The leading scorer for the Seahawks, Blake Francis, had 21 of his 24 points in the second half.

· UD maintained a double-digit lead until inside three minutes, when a 6-0 run made the score Dayton 71, Wagner 65 with 3:18 left.

· But Dayton scored the next eight points, including six straight at the line, to turn away Wagner’s comeback effort.

· The Seahawks scored with 17 seconds left, and the Flyers dribbled out the clock to win by 12.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· UD led for 38:07 minutes of the game, with 32:02 of it by double figures.

· The Flyers shot 22-26 free throws (85%) while the Panthers tallied 14-17 (82%).

· Cunningham led UD with 19 points, but Darrell Davis was close behind, with 17 points and led the team with seven rebounds and added three assists.

· Trey Landers also had a double-digit scoring game, tying his career-high with 14 points.

· Landers played 34 of a possible 40 minutes in the game, while Jordan Davis played 31.

· Cunningham had three blocked shots in the game, his career best.

· Landers also had three steals.

· Point guards John Crosby and Jalen Crutcher shared team honors in assists with four each.

· Dayton is now 6-6 overall, while Wagner falls to 7-4.

KEY STAT

· 94.4% — Dayton was 17 of 18 from the line in the second half.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will start conference action with a game at Duquesne on Saturday, Dec. 30th. Game time is 4 p.m. ET.