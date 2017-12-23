Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to stores

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Stores are keeping busy Saturday as shoppers brave the crowds to make last-minute holiday gift purchases.

There has been a steady flow of shoppers at the Dayton Mall, where a sea of cars cover the parking lot. The mall opened at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

With more shoppers, there has also been more traffic in the parking lot and on the surrounding roads. Police have been patrolling around the mall parking lot throughout the day.

Shoppers we have spoken with said they are not surprised by the crowds they are seeing.

“Hard to find a parking spot,” said Justin, a shopper at the Dayton Mall. “We got lucky. We’ve been riding around for like 15 minutes trying to find a spot that was closer. Don’t want to walk too far. Tired of just walking around.”

The Dayton Mall is open until 11 p.m. Saturday night. The mall is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.