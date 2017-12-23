Ohio State wants white nationalist’s lawsuit dismissed

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University is asking a federal judge to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by an associate and organizer of campus tours for white nationalist Richard Spencer.

At issue was Ohio State’s decision earlier this year to deny a request by Spencer to speak on campus.

The university said in a court filing Friday that it made its decision based on the risk to public safety and disruption to campus activities.

The university said it reviewed violent occurrences involving Spencer events at the University of Virginia and the University of Florida.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Georgia State University graduate student and Spencer tour organizer Cameron Padgett.

Spencer is allowed to speak at the University of Cincinnati.

