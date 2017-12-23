Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY,Ohio (WDTN) – A traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Hamilton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a truck on Northland Boulevard because of a registration violation on December 19th.

A drug sniffing dog alerted troopers who searched the car and found over 200 grams of heroin under the driver’s seat.

OSP says the contraband has a street value of close to $40,000.

The driver, Hector Carillo of Nexico, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking.