Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from north Columbus. According to Columbus Police, a black male wearing a red shirt and tan pants pulled a mother out of her vehicle on the 2100 block of Albert Avenue in north Columbus and took off around 4:54am Sunday.

Dispatchers say the child, 2-year-old Miski Ahmed, was in the vehicle. Miski Ahmed is described as a 2-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 20 pounds. She is wearing a red jacket with black polka dots and jeans.

The stolen vehicle is a 2012 gray Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle’s license plate is HHU1856. Police say the suspect goes by the street name “East & West.” He is described as a black Somalian male, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

