Cincinnati street renamed for child who killed himself

FILE  This May 12, 2017, file photo shows the Carson School, an elementary school in Cincinnati. A federal lawsuit says a "treacherous school environment" that allowed and covered up bullying led to the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy. The wrongful death suit filed Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, by the parents of Gabriel Taye names officials at his elementary school and at the Cincinnati Public Schools district as defendants. (AP Photo/Lisa Cornwell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.

A street in the city’s Westwood neighborhood has been renamed “Gabriel’s Way” in honor of Gabriel Taye. Councilman Charlie Winburn presented the proclamation on Wednesday, saying he was bullied as a child.

Taye’s family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.

The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.

The district has said school leaders didn’t cause the boy’s death in January.

