Trotwood rollover crash sends four to hospital

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood sends four people to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Turner Road just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was heading west on Turner Road when it ran through the intersection and hit a water delivery truck.

The truck tipped over causing a chain-reaction crash with three other cars.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Salem Avenue at Turner Road is shut down while crews attend to the accident.