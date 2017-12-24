Trotwood rollover crash sends four to hospital

Published: Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood sends four people to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Turner Road just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was heading west on Turner Road when it ran through the intersection and hit a water delivery truck.

The truck tipped over causing a chain-reaction crash with three other cars.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Salem Avenue at Turner Road is shut down while crews attend to the accident.

