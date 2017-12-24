Trotwood rollover crash sends four to hospital

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood sends four people to the hospital.
The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Turner Road just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say a car was heading west on Turner Road when it ran through the intersection and hit a water delivery truck.
The truck tipped over causing a chain-reaction crash with three other cars.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Salem Avenue at Turner Road is shut down while crews attend to the accident.