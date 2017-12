CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says that Charles Howard has been located and has cancelled the alert.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult alert for 84-year-old Charles Howard.

They say Howard was last seen on Howards Drive in Camden.

Howard is 5’11”, 190 lbs., and has gray hair and eyes. They say Mr. Howard also has dementia and relies on an oxygen tank which he does not have with him.