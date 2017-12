KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A medical condition causes a driver to crash into a Kettering urgent care office.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Wilmington Pike on reports of a car into a structure around 4 this afternoon.

Officers said a woman was heading to urgent care when she suffered a seizure causing her to step on the gas and crash into a wall.

She was treated for minor injuries.

The building received some structural damage.