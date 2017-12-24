Ohio unemployment benefits bill stalls out for rest of year

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have again pushed back the debate on unemployment benefits in the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the state Legislature broke for the holiday season earlier this month without passing a bill to overhaul the state unemployment benefit system. The bill being considered by the House is a compromise measure that would reduce the number of paid weeks of unemployment while requiring employers to pay more in taxes.

The inaction comes after Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger told members he wanted a bill ready for a vote by year’s end.

Rep. Kirk Schuring, a Canton Republican who led a yearlong effort to forge compromise legislation, says he’s not giving up on getting both sides to agree on a solution.

