Veterans come together for Christmas Eve vigil

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Veterans and their families gathered for an annual service Sunday night to honor veterans and those currently serving our country.

The Dayton VA Medical Center hosted its annual Christmas Eve vigil. As Christmas carols filled the lobby, it brought back memories for veterans like Marvin Schroeder.

“We were all brothers and sisters separated from our own families,” said Schroeder, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war.

Schroeder recalls those Christmases spent with his family of fellow soldiers.

“We made the celebration all together, and we really made the best of what we had,” he said.

“You can be so far away from home and think that maybe you’re forgotten about,” said Wendell Rome, chief of chaplain service for the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Chaplain Rome said he knows the feeling all too well. A veteran himself, he remembers spending Christmas in Iraq.

“It was just a difficult time, it was lonely away from home,” he said. “But yet we’re serving our country and so we just kind of band together and do the best that we can.”

Veterans banded together once again to help show those serving they aren’t forgotten, Rome said. The service also brings veterans together from different generations to celebrate Christmas.

“I enjoy the visitation of [veterans] from World War I to date that we get to visit and fellowship together,” Schroeder said.

This was the 8th year the Dayton VA Medical Center has hosted a Christmas Eve vigil, according to organizers. It’s one of several services the facility hosts each year.