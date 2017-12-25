‘Chilly Willy,’ experimental aircraft arrives at Ohio base

National Museum of the United States Air Force. (WDTN Photo)
National Museum of the United States Air Force. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A Marine Corp aircraft dubbed “Chilly Willy” for its experimental winter flights in icy Canada will now take up residence at an Ohio Air Force base.

Aerospace researchers will use the MV-22 Osprey for medical studies on crew members at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. The U.S. Navy is interested in seeing how the aircraft may cause injuries to passengers as a result of its tilt-rotor.

The plane landed Tuesday at the airstrip next to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The aircraft arrived from Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland – the end of nearly 15 years of experimental flight testing and including three winters in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

