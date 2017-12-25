Multiple lanes on I-75 shutdown from crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Northbound traffic halted on I-75 following a car crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed with 2 News the crash happened south of Exit 36 near Franklin around 3:30 p.m.

The wreck involves two cars. The debris from the wreck closed the right three lanes of I-75 northbound. Crews at the scene managed to clean up the roads to reopen the highway.

One person was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.