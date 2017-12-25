Russian officials bar Navalny from running for president

Associated Press Published:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, leaves the Russia’s Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The 41-year-old anti-corruption crusader has run a yearlong grass-roots campaign and staged waves of rallies to push the Kremlin to let him run. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president.

The Central Election Commission voted on Monday that the anti-corruption crusader isn’t eligible to run.

Navalny is implicitly barred from running for office because of a conviction in a fraud case which has been viewed as political retribution. He could have run if he was given a special dispensation or if his conviction was cancelled.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is running for a fourth term in office and is wildly expected to win the March 18 election.

Navalny has vowed to lead a campaign to boycott the vote if he isn’t allowed on the ballot.

Navalny is the most serious challenger that Putin has faced in all of his years in power.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s