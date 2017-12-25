Volunteers prepare Christmas meals for first responders

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As local first responders spent Christmas Day working to keep their communities safe, some local volunteers decided to give back to make sure they had a meal.

Some volunteers worked nearly 30 hours straight at the Far Hills Masonic Center to provide hot meals to first responders, working at all hours of the day and night.

“We thought, ‘Well it’s not fair for the police, fire department, your first responders to not be able to get a decent meal when everything’s closed.'” said James Mack, who organized the event.

This was the 9th year the Dayton-Victory Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Far Hills Masonic Lodge have teamed up to host the event, Mack said. He and about 30 volunteers were hard at work since Thursday, preparing enough food to feed at least 100 police officers, firefighters and paramedics, he added.

“If they get called for an emergency during their meal, we tell them, ‘Just get up, go to the emergency, we’ll clean your table’ and give them a brand-new meal when they get back,” Mack said.

They opened their doors for dinner at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and kept serving food more than 24 hours later into Christmas.

“A few hours of sleep missed – never missed,” said Dick Crandall, one of the volunteers.

For Crandall, who helped out starting at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve until the end of the dinner service on Christmas Day, working the long hours was easy.

“They give so much to us and so much to the community that we feel as part of the community that we should give back to them,” he said.

For James Mack, the gratitude from first responders makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“The people that do stop in, they come back,” he said. “And they remember us from last year. And they said, ‘It was so good last year, we came back and wanted it again.'”

About 30 sponsors donated roughly $1,000 worth of food, Mack said. Leftovers were donated to the soup kitchen at New Hope Church in Dayton, he added.