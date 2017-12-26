23 crashes in Clark County over holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In the Miami Valley, holiday drivers dealt with bitter cold temperatures and even some snow.

The weather kept State Highway Patrol troopers busy.

Troopers in Clark County told 2 NEWS they had a lot of traffic through their county and the winter conditions did make things worse.

“We did handle 23 crashes here in Clark County. Only 1 was an injury crash,” said Sgt. Merrill Thompson.

Sgt. Thompson says thankfully that injury was minor and they had no fatalities on their roads.

In Shelby County, 18-year old Sidney High School Senior Kacey Swiger was killed in a weather-related crash.

Thompson says fatal accidents around the holidays are the hardest to grasp.

“People always remember that on Christmas, I lost so and so.”

It’s not easy for troopers to break that news either. They definitely don’t want to make those visits.

“Don’t be safe that night just for you. But for your family,” said Sgt. Thompson.

Sgt. Thompson says leave early during the holidays and take it slow. Make the assumption that other drivers may not be in the right state of mind.

“People are going to be drinking, People are going to have a good time and reminisce with friends and family,” said Sgt. Thompson.

You’ve probably heard this a million times.

If you see something, SAY SOMETHING.

It could save a life.

“Call 911. We have a pound 677 line that you will be directed to the nearest post. That’s statewide. If you see something, please say something,” said Sgt. Thompson.

Clark County and surrounding Miami Valley counties will have extra patrols on hand in the coming days.

