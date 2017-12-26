U.S. 127 reopens in Preble County after fatal crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 127 just north of Antioch Road.

Troopers say a Ford Expedition was going north on U.S. 127 when the driver lost control, over-corrected, went left-of-center and hit a semi truck. The Expedition spun off the semi and hit another vehicle.

OSP says the driver of the Expedition was not wearing his seatbelt. The man was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP has not released his name.

The driver of the semi and the other vehicle were not hurt.

The crash shut down U.S. 127 in both directions at the scene of the crash. All lanes of U.S. 127 reopened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.