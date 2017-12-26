Day after Christmas brings rush for returns & dash for deals

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Tuesday marked the rush for returns after Christmas as some shoppers also looked to cash in.

“They had a lot of good deals,” said George Brown of Kettering.

Brown’s coffee run, turned into a sugar rush when he noticed slashed prices at the Walmart in Moraine.

“Just getting some coffee that we needed and I noticed that there were some half priced sales on the candies and the cookies, which I got,” smiled Brown.

Ismail Alibrahim of Kettering noted, “I did holiday shopping before the holidays. Deals were okay. Today they’re even better because the holiday is over.”

Asya Neffle of Dayton went to Walmart looking to furnish her new apartment.

“You get a lot of Christmas money, especially around my age from family members. And everything is marked down right now,” said Neffle.

While Neffle wasn’t one of the shoppers returning gifts, stores expect about 13% of holiday sales will result in returns, according to the National Retail Federation.

Although stores will be busy with customer service and exchanges, they will still be bracing for shoppers looking for end-of-the-year deals.

“We decided not to buy the holiday cards until after Christmas because everything is 50% off,” stated shopper Justine McGraw of Kettering.

McGraw took advantage of the after Christmas sales.

“We bought a couple Christmas/New Year’s Eve cards to send out, so it worked out pretty well,” admitted McGraw.

Despite the weather and some traffic, most shoppers said the deals were worth it.

