Funk museum to open in 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is making a name for itself nationally as the new home of funk.

A museum dedicated to the funk music genre is opening its doors in Downtown Dayton on East Third Street and will have its grand opening in late January of February

Dayton was sometimes referred to as the land of funk in the 1970s and 80s, thanks to groups including Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, Heatwave, and Sun.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.