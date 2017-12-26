Local animal center provides tips on how to keep your pets safe this winter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the temperatures drop in the winter, it’s good to know a few things about how to keep your pets safe.
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has some tips on how you can keep your pets safe this winter.
- Water bowls should be checked frequently as frozen water is not acceptable under the law.
- Outdoor dogs require more food in colder temperatures to help generate body heat.
- Antifreeze may protect your radiator but it is deadly to pets. Clean up any spills immediately and, if your pet is exposed, seek veterinary medical attention immediately.
- Chemicals & salt used to melt ice & snow are hazardous to pets’ paws. Be prepared to wipe off pets’ feet if they are exposed to these chemicals.
- Warm car engines are a favorite place for cats in the cold. Before starting your cat, bang on the hood or honk your horn and allow a few extra seconds for any stowaways to escape.
If you see any animal you believe to be neglected, contact the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 or by email at animalshelter@mcohio.org
READ MORE: Tips to keep your pets safe this winter