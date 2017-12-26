Local animal center provides tips on how to keep your pets safe this winter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the temperatures drop in the winter, it’s good to know a few things about how to keep your pets safe.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has some tips on how you can keep your pets safe this winter.

Water bowls should be checked frequently as frozen water is not acceptable under the law.

Outdoor dogs require more food in colder temperatures to help generate body heat.

Antifreeze may protect your radiator but it is deadly to pets. Clean up any spills immediately and, if your pet is exposed, seek veterinary medical attention immediately.

Chemicals & salt used to melt ice & snow are hazardous to pets’ paws. Be prepared to wipe off pets’ feet if they are exposed to these chemicals.

Warm car engines are a favorite place for cats in the cold. Before starting your cat, bang on the hood or honk your horn and allow a few extra seconds for any stowaways to escape.

If you see any animal you believe to be neglected, contact the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 or by email at animalshelter@mcohio.org

