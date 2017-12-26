Mother, 2 children taken to hospital after Kettering crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman and her two children were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Kettering.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. Stroop Road and Shroyer Road.

Police say a car ran a red light, hitting another car. The woman and her two children in the car that was hit were taken to a hospital, with reported minor injuries.

The woman driving the car that ran the red light will be cited, according to police.

A portion of Shroyer Road was shut down due to the crash. E. Stroop Road remained open. All lanes had reopened by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

